Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Aaron Michael Schutt Acquires 556 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NRIM stock remained flat at $$46.45 on Friday. 16,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.