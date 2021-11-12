NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 10,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Several analysts have commented on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

