Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 5.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

