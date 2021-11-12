Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) in the last few weeks:
- 11/11/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/3/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a 592.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/1/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/29/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/18/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSE NVO opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
