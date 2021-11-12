Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a 592.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/1/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2021 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

