NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $214,118. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 777.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 127.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.81 and a beta of 0.98. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

