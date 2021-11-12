NuCypher Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $589.81 million and $56.92 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,593,991 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.