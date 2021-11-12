NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $54.90 million and $8.34 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

