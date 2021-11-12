Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Nutrien worth $138,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $68.30 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

