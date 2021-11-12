NuVasive (NUVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – NuVasive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/27/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.71. 21,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,836.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

