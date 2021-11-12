Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,953 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Bally’s worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

