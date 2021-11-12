Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of CarParts.com worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.26 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.