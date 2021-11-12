Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,311 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Verint Systems worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.31 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -175.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.