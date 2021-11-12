Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128,939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Banc of California worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

