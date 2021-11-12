Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of LGI Homes worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

