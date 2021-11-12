Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lemonade worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $35,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

