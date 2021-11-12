Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Insperity worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,129 shares of company stock worth $13,377,886. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

