Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 58,375 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

