Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

