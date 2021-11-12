Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,242 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Santander Consumer USA worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

