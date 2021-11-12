Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,915 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 447.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $718.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

