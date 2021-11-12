Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $12.52 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nikola at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA opened at $14.36 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.