NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

