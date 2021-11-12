NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$8.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

