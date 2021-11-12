NXM (NXM) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $177.35 or 0.00278028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $119,625.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

