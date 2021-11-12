Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $24.18. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 402 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMP. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

