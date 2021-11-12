Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Gary Fisher Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Gary Fisher sold 2,000,000 shares of Objective stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.20 ($14.43), for a total transaction of A$40,400,000.00 ($28,857,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Objective’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

