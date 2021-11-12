OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $44,806.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00012592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.