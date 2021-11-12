Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 2,503 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

