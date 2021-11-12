ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $29,494.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,780,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

