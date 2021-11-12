Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $360.64

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $360.64 and last traded at $360.63, with a volume of 11052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.42.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.