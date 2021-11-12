OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 15,124 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 92,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $16,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 141.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 320,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

