OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $15.69 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.42 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

