OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 53,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $104.94.

