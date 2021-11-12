OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,833.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,627.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

