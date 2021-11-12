OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 781 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 151.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $412.79 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $419.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

