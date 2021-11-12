OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The AES by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 197,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

The AES stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

