OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.71.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

