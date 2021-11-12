Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 2,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

