Olyseum Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $57,159.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,556,495.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,856,256 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

