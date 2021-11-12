Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.