Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 1% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005381 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,808.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,287 coins and its circulating supply is 562,971 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

