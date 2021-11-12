OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $798.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.