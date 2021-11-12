OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 1,425,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,419. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

