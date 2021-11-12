Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($4.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

