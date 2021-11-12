OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.60 million and $78,011.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,838,339.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.