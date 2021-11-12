Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.97 and traded as low as $15.99. Optiva shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

