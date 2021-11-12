Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05), with a volume of 840 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

