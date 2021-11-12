Orion Energy Systems, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

