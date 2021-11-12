Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.