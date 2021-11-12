OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $66.73

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.73, but opened at $64.90. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 14 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

